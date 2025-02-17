Releasing Expectations, Traditions, and Opinions After Our Kids Leave Home - Jill Savage

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
When a lifetime of raising children ends and the season of empty nesting begins, there are things to hold onto and things to let go of. Jill Savage is a prolific author and marriage coach, and she encourages parents to let go of three major things when their kids leave the home: expectations, traditions, and opinions. She explains in detail why each of these elements needs to be surrendered to the Lord, and how parents can navigate the drastic changes in life as their children begin to find their independence and start their own families. We will all have regrets as parents, but don’t let that deter you from building a flourishing life as you learn to build a different type of relationship with your new adult children!
TAKEAWAYS
We all struggle with guilt, but God can redeem the broken pieces
Regret means you can see something you didn’t see before
Allow your adult children the freedom and space to make decisions in their own lives and offer support if they ask for it
The Bible says that for everything there is a season: a time to let go, and a time to hold on
🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Tuttle Twins (get 40% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TUTTLETWINSCCM
Empty Nest Full Life Retreat video: https://bit.ly/4hlbKZx
Empty Nest Full Life Retreat: https://bit.ly/4hE0184
Empty Nest Full Life book: https://amzn.to/3Qccbtc
🔗 CONNECT WITH JAM SAVAGE MINISTRIES
Website: https://jillsavage.org/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jillsavage.author
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jillsavageauthor/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jillsavage.author/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@jillsavageauthor
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/jillannsavage/videos
Podcast: https://jillsavage.org/podcast/
📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY
My Father’s World: mfwbooks.com/4tina
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
TruPlay (get 30% off with code Tina30): https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom
Trail Life: https://blog.traillifeusa.com/lbbb-tina
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS
📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport
Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/