BREAKING: WW3 LINE CROSSED! - Biden Allows Ukraine To STRIKE Russia With Long Range Missiles!

Josh Sigurdson reports on the latest destabilizing move by the powers that should not be as the "Biden Administration" gives Ukraine the go ahead to use long range missiles on Russia, a line Russia has said if crossed would be war between the United States and Russia.

While the war is already happening by proxy, this is a major escalation and NATO is pushing in closer with each passing day.

On top of this, while many believe this will all be over under Trump, the incoming Trump administration also supports sanctions and wants war with Iran, one of Russia and China's top allies. Marco Rubio was also made Secretary of State, a psychopathic neocon who helped arm and fund ISIS.

This entire event is scripted and part of the power shift from the west to the east.

The EU is moving closer to strikes on Russia and French troops have already been found on the ground in Ukraine attacking the Russians.

Meanwhile, Russia is getting armed by China, one of the most powerful countries in the world and is utilizing North Korean troops against Ukraine.

As this escalates, so is the war between Israel and essentially the entire middle east.

If people don't remain consistent in their opposition to World War 3 and reject the notion of the left or right side of the paradigm saving them, your sons and daughters, your friends will be sent off to die in a war to bring in the Great Reset.

Don't accept this. We must reject the war and get prepared as the governments of the world prepare to bring in emergency restrictions.





