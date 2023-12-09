BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
WHY ARE MEN SO LOST AND WEAK IN MODERN TIME? - KEVIN J JOHNSTON AT YOUNG AMERICANS FOUNDATION
49 views • 12/09/2023

Men have become weak, and annoying in our modern society. They wear man buns and lipstick and a lot of them want to wear dresses and pretend to be women.

I break down why men have become as weak as they are in our modern society. If you do not take my advice in this video, you're probably destined never to have a solid woman in your life and never to procreate which is a crime unto itself!


Watch The Kevin J. Johnston Show Every Tuesday and Thursday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

Watch The Real Estate Show with Kevin J. Johnston Every Wednesday at 9PM Eastern Time LIVE on www.FreedomReport.ca

#YoungAmericans #America #Houston #Podcast #PublicSpeaking #Americans #college #university #students #student

studentsamericacollegepodcastamericanshoustonuniversitystudentyoungamericanspublicspeaking
