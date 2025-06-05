Irrefutable Admission of Proof Our Government Lies to Us About Israeli War Crimes & Genocide in Gaza (and as you likely already know, much more too)

Clips of Matt Miller Biden Media Official on Gaza responding to a direct question about war crimes and genocide in Gaza which he did not respond to. Followed by a recent interview with Sky News whereby he openly admits he saw the same evidence as the rest of us, but because he was representing the government did not acknowledge it as the crimes of war against civilians,



Miller's excuse was that he was representing the government's official policy and since they were denying it, he had to deny it. As pointed out during this piece, this is a direct violation of Nuremberg Principle IV (4.) which states that this is not a valid excuse because the Nazi's in Germany were using the same excuse to absolve them of any wrong doing for their complicity with the Hitler regime.

It doesn't get any plainer than this, our government deliberately lies to us with few exceptions. Watch and see for yourself.



Subscribe to this channel for more updates.



