Ep. 72: The Case Against Ozempic

“If a fish tank is dirty, you clean the tank. You don't drug the fish.”
Calley Means makes the case against Ozempic.
* Government $ to soda companies
* Taking advantage of Americans
* Stomach paralysis
* Ozempic for life
* SSRIs for teens
* The root of almost everything: diabetes
* How pharma subverts the news business
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 2 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-case-against-ozempic/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1753551818523541526