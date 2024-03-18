© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
PBD Podcast | Patrick Bet-David - The Disturbing Truth About Recycling: Have you ever wondered what really happens to your recyclables? In this video, Patrick Bet-David explains the disturbing truth about recycling and the impact it has on our environment in this eye-opening video. From contaminated materials to improper disposal, learn why recycling may not be as effective as we think.
