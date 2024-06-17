First Use of an Unmanned Boat by Ansar Allah to Attack the Greek bulk carrier 'Tutor' in the Gulf of Aden on June 12 - part 2

Footage of the first use of an unmanned boat by Ansar Allah to attack the Greek bulk carrier Tutor in the Gulf of Aden on June 12.

Most of the ships that were recently attacked by Yemeni forces had their AIS transponders turned off by orders of the U.S. Navy.

They abandoned ship, ship left adrift and sinking. A salvage group was assigned to tow the ship with 80,000 tons of coal.

Adding:

Yemeni media:

An American-British aggression targets Al-Hodeidah International Airport with 5 airstrikes.