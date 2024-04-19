Horrifying Moments! Watch How Ukraine's Thermobaric Drones Blast Russian Positions

US Military News





Apr 18, 2024





Today, we dive into the latest development in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia, where Ukraine's military has unleashed a devastating thermobaric drone attack on a Russian target. This innovative and deadly use of drones marks a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict, with far-reaching implications for both sides.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMGfLbywq30