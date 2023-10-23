[Jan 24, 2018] TFR - 117 - Revolutionary Radio with Chad Taylor: Where Are We? Earth According To The Bible

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
My guest for this broadcast is Chad Taylor. He has recently published a new book called, “Where Are We? Earth According to the Bible.” He sent me the first printed copy of it and I have to say, I was very impressed with what I saw. So, we discussed both the content of his book as well as the process of what it takes to write and self-publish (for those out there who may be considering doing something like that too).
website: https://wherearewethebook.com
http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
https://testingtheglobe.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy