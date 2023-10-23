[Jan 24, 2018] TFR - 117 - Revolutionary Radio with Chad Taylor: Where Are We? Earth According To The Bible

My guest for this broadcast is Chad Taylor. He has recently published a new book called, “Where Are We? Earth According to the Bible.” He sent me the first printed copy of it and I have to say, I was very impressed with what I saw. So, we discussed both the content of his book as well as the process of what it takes to write and self-publish (for those out there who may be considering doing something like that too).





website: https://wherearewethebook.com





http://vhc.ephraimawakening.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com





If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com





geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy



