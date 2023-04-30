BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Daniel 10:21 & The Book of Truth
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
2
55 views • 04/30/2023

learn more at: fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com

-------------

 And after these things I saw four angels standing on the four corners of the earth, holding the four winds of the earth, that the wind should not blow on the earth, nor on the sea, nor on any tree.

2 And I saw another angel ascending from the east, having the SEAL OF THE LIVING GOD: and he cried with a loud voice to the four angels, to whom it was given to hurt the earth and the sea,

3 Saying, Hurt not the earth, neither the sea, nor the trees, till we have sealed the servants of our God in their foreheads.

REVELATION 7

---------------

Maria Divine Mercy's Messages of The Warning and The Second Coming of Jesus .. The Book of Truth

https://farrinto.blogspot.com/2023/






Keywords
the book of truthseal of the living goddaniel 10-21
