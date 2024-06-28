Will World War III happen soon?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Russia may not have the largest population in the world, or the largest economy, but they do certainly have two things.. They have a dictator who has run that country singlehandedly for 24 years and they do (along with America) have a very large nuclear arsenal. With Biden's leadership being so weak, are we headed towards a new world war??