Welcome To Proverbs Club.All Ready For An Evening With Her Victim.
Proverbs 7:16-17 (NIV).
16) I have covered my bed
with colored linens from Egypt.
17) I have perfumed my bed
with myrrh, aloes and cinnamon.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The adulteress has set an impressive trap from her bed.
