Satanic Democrats Want America Destroyed

Republican political insider Roger Stone joins The Alex Jones Show calling on investigators to probe this week’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race — where mail-in voting was allowed — after a Democrat won, giving the court a 4-3 liberal majority.





The desperate Democrat Party is running out of ways to counter President Donald Trump as he continues pushing on all fronts to advance his Make America Great Again agenda.





https://youtu.be/HXHGs74ROB0?si=WCvMXncF1zbrv1Bz