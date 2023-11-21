Holism: MegaCity Urban Warfare Strategy Army Mad Scientists Speaks Out

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
While the eyes of the world are on the Middle-East we all
have the question, will urban warfare come to my county, to my
town? Urban terrain, the “great equalizer,” diminishes an attacker’s
advantages in firepower and mobility.”
Connect With Celeste On LinkTree: https://linktr.ee/celestesolum1
Become A Subscriber: https://celestialreport.com/