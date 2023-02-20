Avalon 1066 hash board IO interface

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Avalon 1066 hash board 2*10 Pin IO interface is used for AvalonMiner 1066 hash board repair. When connecting the hash board and the power module unit, use a data cable to connect the power module unit and the io interface soldered on the hash board, then the data can be transmitted.Product Details:
https://www.zeusbtc.com/ASIC-Miner-Repair/Parts-Tools-Details.asp?ID=1479
#Avalon1066 #hashboard #IOinterface