In sports leadership, certain actions have been criticized for straying into unethical territory, potentially infringing on human rights. Allegations include the forceful imposition of mandates, leading to health issues among athletes, like respiratory problems and psychological distress, revealing a misuse of authority for control rather than welfare. Watch the full-Length original report that this part is from at the Nebraska Journal Herald: Meet the New Nebraska Volleyball Coach, Same as the Old Coach - Covid Coach Carousel Continues.
#violations #perversion #covidcoach