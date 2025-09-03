BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Putin & Kim Jong Un ride together before holding talks
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1314 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
57 views • 2 weeks ago

Putin and Kim Jong Un are on their way to hold talks in the same car.

Putin stated that he is glad to meet Kim Jong Un in Beijing.

Putin noted that the DPRK military participated in the liberation of the Kursk region at the initiative of Kim Jong Un.

Korean warriors fought bravely and heroically in the Kursk region, Russia will never forget this, Putin emphasized.

Kim Jong Un, at a meeting with Putin, stated that he will discuss the prospects for the development of relations between Russia and the DPRK. Kim Yo Jong — sister of Kim Jong Un — is present at his talks with Putin, reports the TASS correspondent.

These relations, the DPRK leader emphasized, are developing in all aspects.

Putin invited Kim Jong Un to Moscow but there are no exact dates yet - Peskov

There was no meeting between Putin and representatives of the South Korean parliament, Peskov reported.

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy