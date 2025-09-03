Putin & Kim Jong Un ride together before holding talks

Putin and Kim Jong Un are on their way to hold talks in the same car.

Putin stated that he is glad to meet Kim Jong Un in Beijing.

Putin noted that the DPRK military participated in the liberation of the Kursk region at the initiative of Kim Jong Un.

Korean warriors fought bravely and heroically in the Kursk region, Russia will never forget this, Putin emphasized.

Kim Jong Un, at a meeting with Putin, stated that he will discuss the prospects for the development of relations between Russia and the DPRK. Kim Yo Jong — sister of Kim Jong Un — is present at his talks with Putin, reports the TASS correspondent.

These relations, the DPRK leader emphasized, are developing in all aspects.

Putin invited Kim Jong Un to Moscow but there are no exact dates yet - Peskov

There was no meeting between Putin and representatives of the South Korean parliament, Peskov reported.