© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Rep. Matt Gaetz: I am excited for a new era of leadership in the House of Representatives.
By tomorrow, I believe House Republicans will be coalescing around Jim Jordan or Steve Scalise - two respected and trusted men.
I’m going to do a lot of praying tonight to figure out which one I’m going to vote for.
@RepMattGaetz
https://x.com/RepMattGaetz/status/1711916446245097531?s=20