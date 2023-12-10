BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nigel Farage In I'm A Celebrity Finals American Journalist In Prison in Ukraine 12/10/23
Resistance Chicks
Resistance ChicksCheckmark Icon
1426 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
38 views • 12/10/2023

Weekly News Report- Nigel Farage has survived the Jungle of New South Wales on a British reality show called I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here and has now made it to the Final two! We will take a look back at some of his bug-filled challenges and interesting conversations on British politics with fellow cast mates. Tucker Carlson highlighted an American journalist, Lira Gonzalo who was arrested in Ukraine. Carlson questioned what kind of country Ukraine is for doing this to an American simply for criticizing the government. Elon Musk responded "An American citizen is in prison in Ukraine after we sent over a $100 billion?" adding, "Is there more to this story than simply criticizing Zelensky?" All of that & much more in This Week’s Top News Stories! Read More:

https://www.resistancechicks.com/nigel-in-celebrity-finals/


AMAZING body and CBD products!!!


For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC




Check out Barry Jones Standards Plus History Academy


https://www.standardsplushistoryacademy.com


***NEW*** Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with ***www.learn.ITMTrading.com/chicks*** a FULL SERVICE precious metals dealer. Call them today 1-866-950-7776 for a free strategy consultation and tell them the Resistance Chicks sent you!


Resistance Chicks


P.O. Box 107


Milford, OH 45150


E-mail: [email protected]


Web Page www.resistancechicks.com


Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks


BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/


Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks


Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks


Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks


Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks


Clouthub: https://clouthub.com/ResistanceChicks


Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET


Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%


Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!


Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com


Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%

Keywords
world newsukrainenigel farageelon musknigelconservative newsgonzalo liraim a celebrity
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy