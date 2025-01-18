BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 18 January 2025
Lightpath
Lightpath
23 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 8 months ago

For so many Saturdays our rally starts at Parliament House and then moves to the Bourke Street Mall for speeches. The two speeches were given both sides of a busker's time in the Mall (we don't need to get on the wrong side of a busker who has paid registration and been given the spot to play). Our topics are many and varied and a passer-by complained that the amount of info is overwhelming. True, but you never know just what piece of info will trigger someone into connecting the dots. Bigger events are happening the world over and we continue to contribute in our small way, in God's war against evil. 

Keywords
freedomrallyregistrationmelbourneconnect the dotsoverwhelmingbuskeragainst evilbourke street mallgod war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy