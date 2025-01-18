Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 18 January 2025

For so many Saturdays our rally starts at Parliament House and then moves to the Bourke Street Mall for speeches. The two speeches were given both sides of a busker's time in the Mall (we don't need to get on the wrong side of a busker who has paid registration and been given the spot to play). Our topics are many and varied and a passer-by complained that the amount of info is overwhelming. True, but you never know just what piece of info will trigger someone into connecting the dots. Bigger events are happening the world over and we continue to contribute in our small way, in God's war against evil.