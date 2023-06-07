Ep. 1: Tucker On Twitter

Manipulated By Lies; Silenced By Taboos

* In journalism, curiosity is the gravest crime.

* If you’re wondering why our country seems so dysfunctional, this is a big part of the reason.

* Nobody knows what’s happening.

* A small group of people control access to all relevant information — and the rest of us don’t know.

* That’s how they maintain control.

* We are the ones who live in ignorance now.





Tucker On Twitter | 6 June 2023

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1666203439146172419

