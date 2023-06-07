Ep. 1: Tucker On Twitter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Manipulated By Lies; Silenced By Taboos
* In journalism, curiosity is the gravest crime.
* If you’re wondering why our country seems so dysfunctional, this is a big part of the reason.
* Nobody knows what’s happening.
* A small group of people control access to all relevant information — and the rest of us don’t know.
* That’s how they maintain control.
* We are the ones who live in ignorance now.
Tucker On Twitter | 6 June 2023
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1666203439146172419