1/14/2024

Romans 7:14-25 Conflict Between Two Natures.

Intro: Man is conflicted. Do we do what is right or do what we want? Do we do the good or follow the evil? We make these decisions every day. Paul understands this more than any of us. He was conflicted. What causes this conflict? Our sinful nature or as the Bible calls it “the flesh” that we cannot escape from until we shed it in death or the rapture. Until then we can still have victory every day over the flesh when we understand the conflict