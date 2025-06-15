The moment an Iranian ballistic missile hit Haifa. The takeoff of an interceptor missile is visible nearby.

Adding from many hours earlier (about 12 hours):

Iranian Foreign Minister:

The United States is an accomplice in Israeli attacks on our country and must bear responsibility for its actions.

The Israeli attack could not have taken place without Washington's support, and we have documentation(evidences) of support from US forces in the region.

The Zionist entity does not want any nuclear agreement and does not want diplomacy.

We are not ready for any agreement that deprives us of our nuclear rights.

More:

Iran had intended to present proposals to the US that could lead to a nuclear deal at talks in Oman , but they were cancelled, the country's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

Other statements from the Iranian Foreign Ministry:

➡️Iran has received messages from the United States through various channels that Washington has not and will not participate in attacks on Israel. However, Tehran does not believe these assurances;

➡️ We expect the United States to show good faith and publicly condemn Israel's strikes on our peaceful nuclear facilities;

➡️ Iran will stop attacking Israel if it stops its aggression against the republic;

➡️ Iran is ready to conclude an agreement guaranteeing that it will not have nuclear weapons;

➡️Transferring the conflict to the Persian Gulf region is a major strategic mistake that is being made deliberately;

➡️ Targeting the South Pars field is a strategic mistake and means taking the war beyond Iran. These actions could affect the entire region and the world;

➡️ By launching missile strikes against military and economic targets in the occupied Palestinian territory, we are pursuing the sole goal of self-defense and countering aggression.