WHAT DOES THE JEWISH TALMUD ☭ SAY ABOUT JESUS CHRIST❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shout-out to Victor Hugo Vaca ♚
Dr. Anastasia Maria Loupis - What does the Jеwish Talmud say about Jesus Christ?
Source: https://x.com/DrLoupis/status/1862964002554282428
Thumbnail: https://beforeitsnews.com/politics/2023/12/talmud-claims-jesus-is-punished-in-hell-by-jewish-priests-rabbi-says-christ-sits-in-boiling-cauldron-of-feces-3304500.html
https://quotesgram.com/talmud-quotes-goyim-animals/
To Howard Lichtman - THIS is blasphemy, not equine enthusiast Cenk Uyger calling out your flawed points