Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
J6 Provides A Glimpse Of What's Coming-Be Warned, Get Prepared
channel image
glock 1911
285 Subscribers
Shop now
213 views
Published a month ago

J6 was clearly an operation run by the FIB and other gov't actors to create a riot or to create the mein of a riot. For the purpose of turning weapons of war against Christians, patriots and conservatives. In that respect, J6 was a failure, but it did leave a slight opening for the communists to commence with the roundups, political persecutions and murders.  Be warned, be prepped.  See article, EPA buying weapons of war:

https://thetacticalhermit.com/index.php/2024/01/07/epa-is-buying-millions-of-dollars-worth-of-military-grade-weapons/ Tucker Carlson interview about J6 with Clay Higgins:

https://ncrenegade.com/tucker-episode-61/ Lara Logan interview with J6 beating victim Victoria White-very violent, trigger warning:

https://truthinmedia.com/episode/episode-10-the-victoria-white-story/ commentary about O'Biden's latest anti-American vitriolic speech:

https://johnalucas6.substack.com/p/worst-presidential-speach-ever

Then there's this, Chris Matthews proving his fealty to the regime:  https://preparedgunowners.com/2024/01/09/try-not-to-laugh-as-clown-tries-to-criticize-gun-owners/


Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesalvationsurvivalfitnessobamas brown shirts

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket