Tucker Carlson | “We Were Used,” Gold Star Father Reveals the Biden Admin’s Shameful Behavior

Tucker Carlson - Ep. 85 | Gold Star Father Arrested for Speaking the name of his son at the SOTU address.
Steve Nikoui is a carpenter from California whose son was killed during Biden’s pullout from Afghanistan. Joe Biden won’t say his name, so at the State of the Union speech, Steve Nikoui did. He was immediately arrested for it.