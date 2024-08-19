Interview with MONTALK on decoding the Matrix Control System to free your mind

To learn more, visit: https://montalk.net/





- Free speech and deep topics with guest Tom Montalk. (0:20)

- Good vs. evil, darkness vs. light, and their origins. (11:14)

- Free will, science, and the limits of predictability in quantum physics. (14:14)

- Good and evil, angelic and demonic intervention, and the existence of evil in the world. (25:12)

- God's nature and existence, with references to physics and various cultures. (27:50)

- Finding one's path in life through self-awareness and intuition. (41:22)

- Reincarnation and the concept of a higher self or oversoul. (47:39)

- Prayer, intentionality, and manifestation. (53:41)

- The power of consciousness and its impact on reality. (59:37)

- Dealing with negative entities through spiritual practices and self-reflection. (1:02:46)

- Synchronicities and signs, interpreting numbers and symbols. (1:13:32)

- Decoding the matrix and gaining control over finances and futures. (1:17:34)

- Helping people through donations and sharing resources. (1:27:58)





