**FOOD*** FINAL PREPS. SERIOUS INBOUND ISSUES
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
6
176 views • 02/14/2023

We have a serious situation developing on all food fronts. Snap and EBT and pay outs will go back to normal.next month(half), food banksare face planting and we have 10-15 million folks scouring for food soon as they shit this off. They've given it all away as planned fast as possible and we re here guys... the food...  we have til they wake up and realize what's happening to get whatever you need... becuz once they figr it out, looting will take over for about 48 hours and then all stores will just be closed. GET WHAT YOU NEED. THIS MAY BE FINAL PREPS

collapsefoodpreppingsurvivalfood banks
