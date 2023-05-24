Every American Should Watch This

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is a heartwarming story. With the current events going on
in Ukraine, so many people have been drawn into the 'Hate
Russia syndrome.
The men in this story prove that at some time or other in our lives, there are no boundaries separating status, country, religion, or even the language that we speak, and even after the danger that is being experienced at the time has disappeared, the compassion being held by those at the time lives on. This video (obviously made in the Reagan years, around 1986-7) may be about 36 or so years old, but it still carries a message to us. We are not born as enemies. We're crafted into being enemies.
