BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Every American Should Watch This
The Kokoda Kid
The Kokoda Kid
100 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
159 views • 05/24/2023

This is a heartwarming story. With the current events going on

in Ukraine, so many people have been drawn into the 'Hate

Russia syndrome.


The men in this story prove that at some time or other in our lives, there are no boundaries separating status, country, religion, or even the language that we speak, and even after the danger that is being experienced at the time has disappeared, the compassion being held by those at the time lives on. This video (obviously made in the Reagan years, around 1986-7) may be about 36 or so years old, but it still carries a message to us. We are not born as enemies. We're crafted into being enemies.

Video Source:

Mike Gardner

Closing theme music:

'Beauty Of Russia' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Mike Gardner or

Fesliyan Studios and this channel.


cl wed19:05

Keywords
ww2wwllrussian powsww11american powsamerican and russian pows
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy