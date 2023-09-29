© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Armed Forces of Ukraine made an attempt on the life of the head of Gorlovka Ivan Prikhodko - he was the target of HIMARS missiles.
War correspondent
Alexander Sladkov, referring to personal correspondence, reports that Ivan Prikhodko was not injured as a result of the assassination attempt.
“Two HIMARS, I’m alive,” the head of the Gorlovka administration, Prikhodko, told the military correspondent.
“HIMARS are Ukraine, there is no other trace. Russia does not kill heads of administrations of Ukrainian territories,” Sladkov wrote.