ICC Changes ODI Rules! Two-Ball System Modified | New Concussion Protocol | Cricinfo Update 🏏
16 views • 3 months ago

ICC Changes ODI Rules! Two-Ball System Modified | New Concussion Protocol | Cricinfo Update 🏏

http://newsplusglobe.com/

TBig update from the ICC! Starting July 2, 2025, ODIs will use a revised two-ball rule — only till the 34th over, after which teams will continue with one ball. Plus, a new universal concussion-sub protocol will apply across Tests, ODIs, and T20s.

Stay tuned to News Plus Globe for all the latest cricket updates and global sports coverage.

#ICC #Cricinfo #ODI2025 #TwoBallRule #ytshort #CricketNews #CricketUpdate #CricketLovers #ConcussionProtocol #ODIChanges #NewsPlusGlobe #CricketWorld #MensCricket #SportsUpdate

cricket rules changeicc new rulesodi rulesodi rule changesicc rules changeicc change rulesicc changed rulescricket rule changescricket rules changedlatest changes in rules of cricketicc rules change in octobericc rulescricket rules changed by iccicc change rules in t20 cricketcricket rulesnew cricket rulesodi rule changes 2025odi rule changeicc changescricket rule changes 2025test series changes
