ICC Changes ODI Rules! Two-Ball System Modified | New Concussion Protocol | Cricinfo Update 🏏

TBig update from the ICC! Starting July 2, 2025, ODIs will use a revised two-ball rule — only till the 34th over, after which teams will continue with one ball. Plus, a new universal concussion-sub protocol will apply across Tests, ODIs, and T20s.

