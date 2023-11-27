AA_204_John_Waters_Talks_Dublin_Riots

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John Waters will join us to discuss the protests in Dublin, illegal immigration, and the degradation of Irish culture. We will also delve into the growing unrest throughout Europe and more.
#JohnWaters #Ireland #Irish #Dublin #Protest #Riots #Spain #France #IllegalImmigration #Muslim #Survival
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/AnomicAge
▶ INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/anomicage/
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b