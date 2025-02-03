BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Pension Forfeiture for Nebraska's COVID Fraudsters
NebraskaJournalHerald
NebraskaJournalHerald
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
97 views • 7 months ago

In the aftermath of the fake pandemic, public officials responsible for implementing controversial health measures are now under increasing and justifiable fire. The debate centers on accountability, proposing pension forfeiture for those accused of fraud or negligence. Termination of employment for those still in service is another suggested action to mend the trust gap. Additionally, criminal investigations are being advocated to scrutinize decision-making, finances, and personal gains from these policies. This push for accountability aims to deter future misconduct, ensure justice, and reestablish integrity in public service, emphasizing that there are repercussions for betraying public trust...

In Nebraska, this episode underscores the imperative for integrity across all tiers of public service, from the DHHS Director to the State Health Director and beyond. It stands as a stark reminder that future public health officials must be steadfast in their commitment to transparency, truth, and competence. They are not to be pawns in any game of manipulation or participants in concocted health crises. The legacy of this period should serve as a warning, ensuring that those in public office act with accountability and genuine concern for public welfare, rather than engaging in deceit or the orchestration of false pandemics.

Read the full story at the Nebraska Journal Herald

#NebraskaPlandemic #PublicHealthScandal #PensionForfeiture #GovernmentAccountability #JusticeForCOVIDFraud

Keywords
newsheadlinesworldentertainmentweatheropinionsportsnationallocalnebraskaextranebraska journal herald
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy