AA_IB_249_Tucker_Carlson_Goodnight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tonight I’ll get into the firing of Tucker Carlson from Fox News. We will get into what this means and how this affects us all.
Check out the show, like, and share the links!
▶ PAYPAL: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=VZ85VSPZMP7W8&source=url
▶ PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/anomicage
▶ LIGHTNING: https://getalby.com/p/anomicage
▶ HOMEPAGE: https://anomicage.com/
▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ PODCAST: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/anomic-age-the-john-age-show/id1446536914?mt=2&app=podcast
▶ APP STORE: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/anomic-age/id1434568466?ls=1&mt=8
▶ GOOGLE PLAY: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=appanomicagecom.wpapp&pcampaignid=MKT-Other-global-all-co-prtnr-py-PartBadge-Mar2515-1
▶ YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCpQRgrdLWxbAH7aKU3nICeA?sub_confirmation=1
▶ BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/v11yoL9sFhAn/
▶ FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/AnomicAge
▶ TELEGRAM: https://t.me/AnomicAge
▶ RUMBLE: https://rumble.com/c/c-358375
▶ ODYSEE: https://odysee.com/@AnomicAge:b