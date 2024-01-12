Create New Account
Is this super SARM worth the risk? 💪 Meta-Analysis of Ligandrol (LGD-4033)
Published a month ago

Ligandrol (LGD-4033) is a formidable SARM, a biohack for accelerated bodybuilding and lean muscle mass growth. This “NOT for human consumption” research chemical, is for some bodybuilders a shortcut for putting on 10-15 pounds of muscle relatively quickly. There’s a handful of scientific papers on it on Pubmed and notably, an American placebo-controlled study of 76 healthy young men was done in 2013. Here we’ll look at what to expect from LGD and how to responsibly use it...


Read Ligandrol meta-analysis 📑 All Science References & Sources

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/nootropic-ingredients/1607-ligandrol-lgd-4033

I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


sciencebodybuildinglimitless mindsetsarmsresearch chemicalligandrollgd-4033performance enhancer

