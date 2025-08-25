❗️Israel murdering journalists & rescue workers in a double tap strike on Nasser Hospital 🤬

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️This is Israel murdering journalists and rescue workers in a double tap strike on Nasser Hospital. (one was a woman)
Four journalists were murdered in the illegal Israeli strike on Nasser Hospitals (photos shown)
Mu'az Abu Taha, American NBC News. (3rd from left)
Journalist Mariam Abou Daqqa. (4th from left)