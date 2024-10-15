Morning Manna - Oct 15, 2024 - Matthew 24:36-42 - As In The Days of Noah baptism is as said in Acts 2:38. Baptism in Jesus Christ for the Remission of your sins.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Great insight on baptism. I loved this. We also need to remember how important baptism is as said in Acts 2:38. Baptism in Jesus Christ for the Remission of your sins. I would say that's a mighty important reason to be baptized. Thank you for trusting the Holy Spirit to teach you and not doctrines of man.