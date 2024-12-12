Raw Cashew Blueberry Cheesecake

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ingredients:
Crust:
· 1.5 C. nuts (almonds, walnuts, or pecans)
· ½ C. soaked dates
· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil
· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
Filling:
· 2 C. Health Ranger Select Organic Raw Cashews (Soaked)
· ½ C. Health Ranger Select Organic Coconut Palm Sugar
· 1 T. Health Ranger Select Organic Super C Berry Blend
· 4 T water
· 2 T. lemon juice
· 3 t. vanilla
· Pinch Health Ranger Pink Himalayan Salt Fine Ground
· 1 t. cinnamon
Blueberry Topping:
· 1 c. Health Ranger Select Freeze-Dried Organic Whole Blueberries
· 2 T. water
· 2 T Honey
Directions:
Crust:
· Chop nuts in a food processor
· Add dates and blend
· Add Extra Virgin Coconut Oil and salt until well incorporated
· Press crust mixture into pie pan
Filling:
· Blend nuts until creamy
· Add remaining ingredients and mix well
· Pour filling into pie pan
· Place in freezer for 1 hour
Topping:
· Mix blueberries, water and honey to create a syrup
· Add to pie when serving and enjoy!