Double Missile Strike by the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian Command Post in the village of Rivne, DPR

Double missile strike of the Russian Armed Forces on the Ukrainian command post in the village of Rivne, DPR.
Adding other news:
On September 1, at about 23.15 Moscow time, the Kiev regime attempted to strike at the Crimean bridge with a semi-submersible unmanned boat.
The marine drone was detected and destroyed in the Black Sea in a timely manner.
On September 2, around 02.10, and then around 02.20 Moscow time, the second and third Ukrainian maritime drones sent to attack the Crimean bridge were destroyed in the Black Sea.