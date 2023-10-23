A young man's view on supporting Israel as they genocide the Palestinian people.

I don't care who you are, or what your reasoning, supporting the wholesale slaughter of innocent people is EVIL. Period!

Israel funds and controls HAMAS, and this is nothing more than another in a long line of False Flag Attacks by Israel, and is being used to justify a genocide against innocent people, mostly young people. Purely EVIL and Criminal.

Israel has always been king of the False Flag Attack!

( See USS Liberty and 9/11/2001 )

So no, I don't "Support Israel" or any other genocidal criminals.

The Hegelian Dialectic - Problem, Reaction, Solution!

Israel created and funded the "Problem" (HAMAS)

Used HAMAS "attack" to justify the murder of innocent people

It's the SAME thing that has been done over and over again to "justify" war and murder! And it's time that YOU stop falling for it!