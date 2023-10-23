BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

SUPPORT ISRAEL?
America at War
America at War
143 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 10/23/2023

A young man's view on supporting Israel as they genocide the Palestinian people.

I don't care who you are, or what your reasoning, supporting the wholesale slaughter of innocent people is EVIL. Period!

Israel funds and controls HAMAS, and this is nothing more than another in a long line of False Flag Attacks by Israel, and is being used to justify a genocide against innocent people, mostly young people. Purely EVIL and Criminal.

Israel has always been king of the False Flag Attack!
( See USS Liberty and 9/11/2001 )

So no, I don't "Support Israel" or any other genocidal criminals.
The Hegelian Dialectic - Problem, Reaction, Solution!

Israel created and funded the "Problem" (HAMAS)
Used HAMAS "attack" to justify the murder of innocent people

It's the SAME thing that has been done over and over again to "justify" war and murder! And it's time that YOU stop falling for it!

Keywords
evilisraelpalestinegenocidemossadhamas
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy