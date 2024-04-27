Is Speaker Mike Johnson REALLY a Conservative?

Glenn Beck





Apr 26, 2024





To many, Rep. Mike Johnson came out of nowhere to become House Speaker. But back in 2018, the Daily Beast published an article titled "Meet the Double Agent Who Now Controls House Conservatives," which alleges that Johnson was a "mole" for the House Freedom Caucus to infiltrate the larger Republican congressional groups. Well, things look a little different now that Johnson is in power — he has seemingly abandoned his more conservative leanings to toe the line of the Republican leadership on things like the budget and Ukraine aid. So, is there any truth to the rumors that Johnson is a master of infiltration? Why has he seemed to cave under pressure? Blaze Media Senior Politics Editor Christopher Bedford joins Glenn to weigh in.





