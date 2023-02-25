Was Live Tonight - Environmental Activist, Whistleblower - Erin Brockovich - Holds Town Hall in East Palestine about Train Derailment.

Was Live Tonight - Activist Erin Brockovich holds Town Hall in East Palestine after Train Derailment

Video from WKYC Channel 3, on YouTube. Photo from earlier in the day

As Friday marks three weeks since the Ohio train derailment in East Palestine, activist Erin Brockovich has arrived in the community in preparation for a town hall meeting. 3News will have coverage of the town hall once it begins at 6 p.m. You can also watch more coverage on our YouTube channel (subscribe here). Her visit comes after US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and former President Donald Trump both made stops in East Palestine to address the train derailment earlier this week. Brockovich, who was the focus of the 2000 biographical film Erin Brockovich starring Julia Roberts, tweeted multiple times from East Palestine on Thursday -- including the following post with a man who says "he's worried about what will happen to his dogs months from now if they go outside and eat the grass." In another Thursday tweet, Brockovich said she's meeting "some wonderful people in East Palestine." "These folks need to be heard and they need to be leveled with. Still so much confusion on the ground but I feel like we are making progress." Read: https://www.wkyc.com/article/news/spe...



