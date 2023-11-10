Culture War | Will Meat Ever Be Rationed Again? | GRID DOWN CHOW DOWN - Freeze Dried Steak Meat | Guests: Geordan and Nace Roberts | Grass Fed and Grass Finished | Bearded Brothers

Moms on a Mission welcomed to the show Geordan and Nace Roberts. It is easy to host guests who feed you. We eat burgers as they tell us why they started this company “Grid Down Chow Down” and how the meat is grass fed and grass finished made of steak cuts, is 95% fat free and lasts 15 years! Go to

https://griddownchowdown.com/ and use promo code mission for 5% off. It’s so good! Geordan encourages us to take back the control of our food supply and to take back the control of our health.





Affiliates:

https://griddownchowdown.com/

Use promo code mission for 5% off your border.

www.bh-pm.com - Tell them Moms on a Mission sent you.

www.mypillow.com - Use promo code mission for up to 66% off your order.

www.meehanmd.com - Use promo code moms10 for 10% off your order.

www.bravetv.store/mission - Use promo code mission for $20 off your first order.

www.organicbodyessentials.com - Use promo code mission for 5% off your order.

www.Sherwood.tv/mission.com - Use promo code mission for 10% off your order.







Links:

www.momsonamission.net



