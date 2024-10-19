BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Biden Authorizes UN To Use Lethal Force Against US 'Election Deniers' on American Soil
Exposing It All
Exposing It All
247 followers
7 months ago

In a desperate effort to cling to power, the Democrats are quietly advancing a series of last-minute bills, agreements, and executive orders aimed at destabilizing the nation from within, inciting mass violence on the streets, granting the military the authority to use lethal force against Americans on domestic soil, and obstructing Donald Trump’s rightful return to the White House.

The Democrats have instructed the mainstream media to keep these changes under wraps, which is why this news needs to be spread far and wide.



Tags: UN, United Nations, biden, military, martial law, executive order, election, election deniers, election fraud, voter fraud, 2024 election, Democrats, agreements, executive orders, destabilizing, inciting mass violence, violence on the streets, authority, Americans, domestic soil, Donald Trump, White House, mainstream media

white housedemocratselectionmilitaryundonald trumpexecutive orderbidenunited nationsvoter fraudmainstream mediaamericansauthoritymartial lawexecutive ordersagreementselection frauddestabilizing2024 electionelection deniersinciting mass violenceviolence on the streetsdomestic soil
