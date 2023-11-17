US ‘exudes weakness’ on the world stage with Joe Biden at the helm: Lara Trump

‘The Right View’ host Lara Trump says the United States has “exuded weakness” on the world stage with President Joe Biden at the helm, following his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping. “It was interesting to see the red carpet really rolled out for President Xi and instead of pressing him on the origins of COVID-19 like we still really have never seen Joe Biden do to President Xi, we didn’t hear anything about that,” Ms Trump told Sky News host Erin Molan. Ms Trump also said with China constantly threatening to invade Taiwan, it doesn’t seem like the US is paying much attention. “I do think communication is good but I think when you have a weak leader like Joe Biden and you put him right smack in front of someone like President Xi, an operator like that guy, I don’t know that it spells anything good. “It seems like it spells more of disaster.”







