Alchemy - Transmuting the World Mind to a Fantasy Based Reality

It has become very evident the alchemical ideas and symbolism are being misused to transmute the world mind into believing in fantasies. Now that this window is opening to us it is important to understand something about alchemy. And by the – only ideas and methods of that work get used in this way by those who know. Understand the zodiac – understand alchemy at some level and you will begin to separate nonsense from reality in this world of illusion.

Episode 056 - May 2017

