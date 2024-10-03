BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
EPISODE 76: CREATING GOOD ACTIVISTS NOT GOOD STUDENTS
I question the morality of any adult that purposely creates content aimed at children that have nothing to do with the best interest of the child and everything to do with the best interest of the adult. When I was growing up we called that strategy “GROOMING”!


Created for lower elementary students (6 to 9 years old)

https://www.titlewave.com/search

Child Development at those ages:

https://raisingchildren.net.au/school-age/development/development-tracker/6-8-years


ON PODCAST: https://open.spotify.com/episode/6pTon96878P9xkhP2j6h58

childrenstudentsactivists
Related videos
