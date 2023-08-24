BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHP Talks: Wayne Sturby—Restoring Freedom and Justice to Manitoba
CHP Canada
CHP Canada
40 views • 08/24/2023

August 24, 2023: My guest this week is Wayne Sturby, Provincial Leader of the Manitoba Party. Wayne and his fellow candidates will be seeking election to the Manitoba Legislature in the Oct. 3 provincial election. Wayne speaks with me about his party’s position on school choice, parental rights, personal freedoms (freedom of speech and conscience) and a return to the basics in education. He points out the dangers and pitfalls of the gender ideology for young people and calls on the Justice System to adhere to the Charter foundation of “the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”

Visit the Manitoba Party website here: https://www.manitobaparty.ca

Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

free speechfreedomelectionparental rightsgenderchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylorschoolsvotingideologymanitobahome schoolingschool choicecharter schoolschpcanadachp talksmanitoba partywayne sturbymbpoli
