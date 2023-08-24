CHP Talks: Wayne Sturby—Restoring Freedom and Justice to Manitoba

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
August 24, 2023: My guest this week is Wayne Sturby, Provincial Leader of the Manitoba Party. Wayne and his fellow candidates will be seeking election to the Manitoba Legislature in the Oct. 3 provincial election. Wayne speaks with me about his party’s position on school choice, parental rights, personal freedoms (freedom of speech and conscience) and a return to the basics in education. He points out the dangers and pitfalls of the gender ideology for young people and calls on the Justice System to adhere to the Charter foundation of “the supremacy of God and the rule of law.”
Visit the Manitoba Party website here: https://www.manitobaparty.ca
