Babylon is fallen: Roman Catholic church funds LGBTQ books for children

President of the Lepanto Institute Michael Hichborn talks with Stew Peters about the Catholic Campaign for Human Development and how it’s funding organizations that want to get LGBTQ books into the hands of children.



The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is truly EVIL and is satan’s church. They abuse children, mostly boys, sexually and now, mentally by funding LGBTQ books for children.



The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is described in Revelation 17 and 18. This homo and pedo-led church will get eventually DESTROYED by fire with the will of God in Revelation 18:8-9 and the heavens will rejoice at Babylon's destruction in Revelation 19:1-4.



Now is the time for Roman Catholics to OBEY God and to come out of Babylon once and for all as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5.



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington