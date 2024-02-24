BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

A World of Confusion and Delusion
pastorbobncc
pastorbobncc
28 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • 02/24/2024

We live in a world of Confusion, Delusion, and Scoffers abound?

 Music by Send Rain

I have noticed in the comments section that people are lashing out with hateful arrogant comments to anything they disagree with? It’s funny but the worst comments I get are on the Rumble platform, these are supposed to be the free thinkers, free speech folks?

 

Confusion =the state of being bewildered or unclear in one's mind about something.

 

People today are living in a world of confusion, Colleges used to teach people how to think (60’s question everything) now they teach them what to think.We are living in a world of delusion, facts no longer matter, you can create your own delusion and everyone is being forced to go along with it. (Man mis-gendered in fast food restaurant)

 

Delusion =a false belief or judgment about external reality, (Biology/science)Good/evil)

We live in a world of scoffers, they believe all the demonic lies because they want to, how dare you try to confuse me with the facts?

 

Scoffers =the arrogant, nose in the air person who acts with arrogant pride.

Lawlessness = (I can do what I want and you can’t stop me)



Keywords
psychicparanormalkarmakundalinipendulumlevitationreincarnationmantramediumpoltergeistpentagramouijipercipient
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy